Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 166.4% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of SWK stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.48. The stock had a trading volume of 454,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,629. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $147.37. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 2,581 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $221,269.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

