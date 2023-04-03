Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,798 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $460,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 9,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Youngs Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total transaction of $7,881,152.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,547.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE KO traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,582,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $269.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.34.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 83.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

