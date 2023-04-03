Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,728 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,258 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Adobe by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the software company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 881 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Adobe by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adobe by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 15,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.61, for a total value of $5,199,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,717,044.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.8 %

Adobe stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.12. 432,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $175.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $359.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.38. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $473.49.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.