Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MPC traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.30. 1,082,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $138.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.51.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.31 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.