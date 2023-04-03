Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $29.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,893 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $29,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 48,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,122,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 13,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,445,000. Finally, RTD Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.64. The stock had a trading volume of 40,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,882. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $102.71.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.