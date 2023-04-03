Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $7 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 112.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,095 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,976 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 132.3% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 40,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,707,540,000 after purchasing an additional 22,860 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $148.73. The stock had a trading volume of 860,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at $37,680,924,595.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $80,194,380.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,504,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $218,852,714.89. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,711,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,753,482,693.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,053,710 shares of company stock worth $2,982,527,217 over the last quarter. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

