Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 29,147 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 170.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,270 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 1.0% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Phillip Securities cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $343.13.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

NFLX stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $344.13. 976,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,748,262. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $333.85 and its 200 day moving average is $299.88. The firm has a market cap of $153.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $396.02.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.