Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 281,642 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 66.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 281,642 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $4,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $182,188,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2,448.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,100,708 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $178,320,000 after buying an additional 4,900,594 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Comcast in the third quarter worth about $106,532,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 405,068,330 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,880,654,000 after buying an additional 2,987,515 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.16. 2,102,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,335,076. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.20. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $48.42.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 90.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

