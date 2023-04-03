Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651,068 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $14,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of GOVT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459,760 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.92.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

