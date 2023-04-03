Stem (NYSE:STEM) Price Target Cut to $11.00

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Stem from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stem from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Stem from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Stem in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Stem from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stem has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.18.

Shares of NYSE:STEM opened at $5.67 on Thursday. Stem has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $876.41 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $155.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.26 million. Stem had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 34.18%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stem will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,301.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kim Homenock sold 27,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total transaction of $181,863.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,592.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 13,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $83,657.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,301.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,472 shares of company stock valued at $300,029 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stem by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Stem by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 100,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Stem by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Stem during the 4th quarter valued at $2,237,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,214,000 after buying an additional 382,569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.10% of the company’s stock.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

