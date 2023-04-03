Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Waste Management by 18.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $163.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,832,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.77 and a 200-day moving average of $157.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.89 and a 52-week high of $175.98.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $158.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.27.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,027 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,619. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

