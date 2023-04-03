Stephens Inc. AR Has $17.52 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEAGet Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,366 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,860,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,044,929. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.15. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $48.70. The company has a market capitalization of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

