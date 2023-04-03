Stephens Inc. AR Increases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AT&T by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,983,000 after acquiring an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of T traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. 13,858,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,966,477. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.19, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.32.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on T shares. Moffett Nathanson restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet downgraded AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.