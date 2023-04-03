Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,226,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 219,228 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.24% of Ares Capital worth $22,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,507.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,308,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164,859 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,164,000. Progeny 3 Inc. purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,479,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 122.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,845,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,148,000 after buying an additional 1,016,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 160.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,117,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after buying an additional 687,496 shares during the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ARCC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.45. 2,750,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,525,550. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. Ares Capital had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

