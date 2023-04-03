Stephens Inc. AR Sells 31,877 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 611,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,877 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.08% of iShares Gold Trust worth $21,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,574 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,093,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,379,000 after purchasing an additional 409,249 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,003,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,676 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,712,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,368. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.12.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

