Stephens Inc. AR Sells 4,054 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,054 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.07% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $19,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,119,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,887,073. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.52 and a 200-day moving average of $326.47. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

