Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $122.00

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

