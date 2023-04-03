Stifel Nicolaus Raises Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target to $122.00

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYX. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Paychex Stock Performance

PAYX opened at $114.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its 200 day moving average is $115.62. Paychex has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 30.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 76.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paychex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Paychex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.