Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AMIGY, BIDU, BKR, DGE, DNOW, DRXGF, FMCXF, FQVTF, G24, HAL)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 3rd:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.03) to GBX 2,543 ($31.24).

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 875 ($10.75).

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 100 ($1.23).

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $45.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $55.00.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $128.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $18.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $10.50 to $8.50.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $6.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $65.00.

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29).

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

