Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April 3rd (AMIGY, BIDU, BKR, DGE, DNOW, DRXGF, FMCXF, FQVTF, G24, HAL)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2023

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, April 3rd:

Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,688 ($33.03) to GBX 2,543 ($31.24).

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) had its target price raised by Daiwa Capital Markets from $200.00 to $215.00.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $40.00 to $35.00.

Diageo (LON:DGE) was given a GBX 4,000 ($49.15) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $12.50.

Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGF) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 900 ($11.06) to GBX 875 ($10.75).

Foran Mining (OTC:FMCXF) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.65 to C$4.50.

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 800 ($9.83) to GBX 100 ($1.23).

Scout24 (ETR:G24) was given a €71.00 ($76.34) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $57.00 to $45.00.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $55.00.

LifeSpeak (OTC:LSPKF) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.40 to C$0.80.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $15.00.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $135.00.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) had its price target reduced by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $8.90.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $29.00 to $26.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$12.00 to C$10.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$10.50 to C$9.00.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from C$13.50 to C$11.00.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $118.00 to $128.00.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $18.00.

Quebecor (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$37.00.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$78.00 to C$76.00.

RPC (NYSE:RES) had its price target cut by Susquehanna from $10.50 to $8.50.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target boosted by Susquehanna from $6.00 to $6.50.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price target lowered by Susquehanna from $68.00 to $65.00.

Taiga Motors (OTC:TAIMF) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.25.

Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 890 ($10.94) to GBX 1,000 ($12.29).

Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) was given a €26.00 ($27.96) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.