Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on United States Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:USO)

United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 63,886 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 50,523 call options.

USO stock traded up $3.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.27. 7,476,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,562,118. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.26. United States Oil Fund has a 12 month low of $57.83 and a 12 month high of $92.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USO. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of United States Oil Fund by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Natixis acquired a new position in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,792,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000.

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

