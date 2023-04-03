StockNews.com Downgrades Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) to Buy

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on EA. Raymond James cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $120.45 on Friday. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $142.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $645,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,355,346. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total transaction of $98,872.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $645,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,355,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,100 shares of company stock worth $1,022,681 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Electronic Arts

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Stories

