StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CLB. Citigroup raised their price objective on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America raised Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Core Laboratories Price Performance

Core Laboratories stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.12 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLB. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 185.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Core Laboratories by 432.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the Reservoir Description segment and Production Enhancement segment. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

