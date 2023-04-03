StockNews.com Lowers John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Stock Performance

NASDAQ JBSS opened at $96.92 on Thursday. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $274.33 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, Director John E. Sanfilippo purchased 4,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.59 per share, for a total transaction of $349,520.88. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,240 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,781.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen Taaffe sold 1,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total value of $184,479.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,120.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,506,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,687,000 after buying an additional 30,285 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,268,000 after buying an additional 41,573 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after acquiring an additional 33,457 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 330,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 317,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,850,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

(Get Rating)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in selling nut and nut products through distribution channels. It offers dried fruit based products that are sold under, Fisher nuts, Orchard Valley Harvest, Southern Style Nuts, and Squirrel Brand. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B. Sanfilippo in 1922 and is headquartered in Elgin, IL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.