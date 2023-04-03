Stone Asset Management Inc. Has $16.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 10.1% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $16,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $243.46. 542,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,723,993. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $283.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $233.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

