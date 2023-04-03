Stone Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Stone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Stone Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Stone Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 444,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,590,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,329,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,497,000 after buying an additional 99,839 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $249.49. The stock had a trading volume of 604,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,807. The company has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $272.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.64.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

