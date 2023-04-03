STP (STPT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.65 Million

STP (STPT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 2nd. STP has a total market cap of $89.79 million and approximately $6.65 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STP token can now be bought for about $0.0487 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, STP has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00029393 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00018045 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000134 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,175.76 or 1.00008335 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000124 BTC.

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,844,503,611 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283 with 1,844,503,611.027067 in circulation. The last known price of STP is 0.05010238 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $7,013,635.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.