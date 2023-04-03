Streakk (STKK) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.40 Billion

Streakk (STKK) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Streakk has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and approximately $212,426.77 worth of Streakk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streakk token can currently be purchased for about $139.58 or 0.00495883 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Streakk has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Streakk alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Streakk Token Profile

Streakk’s launch date was May 20th, 2022. Streakk’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Streakk is www.streakk.io. Streakk’s official Twitter account is @streakkofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streakk is medium.com/@streakkofficial.

Buying and Selling Streakk

According to CryptoCompare, “Streakk (STKK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Streakk has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Streakk is 141.80224535 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $409,743.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.streakk.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streakk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streakk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streakk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Streakk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Streakk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.