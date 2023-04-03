Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR) Trading 7% Higher

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.44 and last traded at $25.45. 101,877 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 68,199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Structure Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46.

About Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage global biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing novel oral therapeutics to treat chronic metabolic and pulmonary diseases with unmet medical needs. Structure Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

