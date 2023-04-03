Susquehanna Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $55.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance
Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 1,536,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,341. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.67.
Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
