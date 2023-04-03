Susquehanna Cuts Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $55.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Susquehanna from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Helmerich & Payne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.36.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

Helmerich & Payne stock traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.70. 1,536,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,341. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 91.9% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 11.4% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 27.8% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

