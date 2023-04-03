Susquehanna Cuts Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Price Target to $9.00

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Susquehanna from $10.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Oil States International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Oil States International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

Oil States International Stock Performance

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.88. 614,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.39. Oil States International has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Oil States International ( NYSE:OIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OIS. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 58,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 22.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oil States International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,325,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Oil States International by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oil States International

Oil States International, Inc engages in the provision of manufactured products and services used in the drilling, completion, subsea, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry, as well as in the industrial and military sectors. It operates through the following segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies and Offshore or Manufactured Products.

Featured Stories

