Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2157 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.
Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.40.
Swire Pacific Company Profile
