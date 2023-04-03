Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.2157 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Swire Pacific stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Swire Pacific has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Get Swire Pacific alerts:

Swire Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Swire Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swire Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.