Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) has been given a €122.00 ($131.18) price target by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.76% from the company’s previous close.

SY1 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($133.33) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays set a €101.00 ($108.60) price objective on Symrise in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Symrise Stock Up 1.7 %

SY1 traded up €1.64 ($1.76) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €100.20 ($107.74). The stock had a trading volume of 340,850 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of €97.26 and a 200 day moving average of €101.38. Symrise has a 1 year low of €56.96 ($61.25) and a 1 year high of €73.48 ($79.01).

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

