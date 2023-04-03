T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

T Stamp (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $12.50 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 289.11% from the stock’s current price.

T Stamp Stock Up 8.9 %

NASDAQ IDAI opened at $2.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of -0.39. T Stamp has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $40.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of T Stamp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T Stamp stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in T Stamp Inc. (NASDAQ:IDAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 975,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 3.97% of T Stamp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

About T Stamp

T Stamp Inc develops and markets identity authentication software solutions for government, enterprise partners, and peer-to-peer markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Malta. The company's artificial intelligence powered solutions include researching and leveraging biometric science, cryptography, and data mining to deliver insightful identity & trust predictions while identifying and defending against fraudulent identity attacks.

