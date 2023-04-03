Tarbox Family Office Inc. Has $967,000 Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IUSB opened at $46.15 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $49.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average of $45.23.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

