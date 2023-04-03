Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 1,322 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $37.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.12.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

