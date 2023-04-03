Tarbox Family Office Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Phillips 66 by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,668,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,678,492,000 after buying an additional 854,076 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 50.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,053,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,415,000 after buying an additional 687,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Phillips 66 by 194.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 888,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,814,000 after buying an additional 586,601 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PSX opened at $105.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.30%.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.80.

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

