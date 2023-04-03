Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cantor Fitzgerald from $13.00 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Taysha Gene Therapies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $8.79.

Taysha Gene Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSHA opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.72. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $7.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

