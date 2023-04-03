TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $160.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $152.67.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE WCN opened at $139.07 on Thursday. Waste Connections has a one year low of $113.50 and a one year high of $148.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Robert Michael Cloninger sold 1,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $200,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,836.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Waste Connections by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 10,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.