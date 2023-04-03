Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$62.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, December 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.24.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

TSE TECK.B traded up C$7.87 on Monday, hitting C$57.22. 4,399,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,285. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$53.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.63. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of C$32.68 and a 52 week high of C$62.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

