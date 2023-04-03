Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $207.46

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $207.46, but opened at $199.91. Tesla shares last traded at $200.27, with a volume of 23,636,734 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.74.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $616.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $9,795,572 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,132,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 310.6% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473 shares in the last quarter. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,683,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.