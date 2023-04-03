Tether Trading Down 0% This Week (USDT)

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Tether has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion and approximately $28.56 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Tether token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003555 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 83,091,735,572 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,802,860,807 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

