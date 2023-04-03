TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Stock Price Up 7.6%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.19. 1,867,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 4,388,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics Stock Up 9.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,491.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Yann Echelard bought 9,000 shares of TG Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 49.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in TG Therapeutics by 59.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,935,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,978,000 after purchasing an additional 33,413 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.