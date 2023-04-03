The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 46,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $2,808,470.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,546 shares in the company, valued at $35,849,033. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 219,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,903,870.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,268 shares of company stock worth $17,137,823. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KO opened at $62.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.24 and a 200-day moving average of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $268.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.64%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

