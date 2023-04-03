The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,720,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 582,341 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises approximately 2.2% of Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.39% of Kraft Heinz worth $192,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 204.0% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.04. 599,680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,656,059. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.70. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $32.73 and a one year high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Flavio Torres sold 250,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $9,917,600.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 188,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,479,947.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

