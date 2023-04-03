The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 7,677,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,288,000 after acquiring an additional 352,802 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,160,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,290,000 after buying an additional 75,828 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,074,000 after buying an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,606,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,471,000 after buying an additional 120,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 2,373,182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,290,000 after buying an additional 124,072 shares during the last quarter. 29.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

LSXMA traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,650. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,485. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,220 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,256,528. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LSXMA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.