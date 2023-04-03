The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up approximately 0.1% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Progressive were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progressive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after acquiring an additional 520,346 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Progressive by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after purchasing an additional 806,366 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Progressive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,556,000 after purchasing an additional 66,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Progressive by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,025,430,000 after buying an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Progressive by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,142,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $713,841,000 after buying an additional 799,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $475,031.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,646.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,516 shares of company stock valued at $7,230,138. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Trading Up 1.2 %

Progressive stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $144.77. 329,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,837. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.74 billion, a PE ratio of 121.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.40. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $146.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Progressive had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Progressive Profile

(Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

