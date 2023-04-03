The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Raised by Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 482.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,036 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 24,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Southern by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 122,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Down 0.0 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

SO stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,689,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

