Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.37 million.
Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 5.9 %
THRN opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
