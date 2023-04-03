Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$290.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $298.37 million.

Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 5.9 %

THRN opened at $4.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $244.12 million, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Thorne HealthTech has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Thorne HealthTech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thorne HealthTech presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thorne HealthTech

About Thorne HealthTech

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 261.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,488 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 173,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 76,907 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Thorne HealthTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Thorne HealthTech by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 53,491 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

