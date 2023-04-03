Threshold (T) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $367.59 Million

Threshold (T) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, Threshold has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a market capitalization of $367.59 million and $41.43 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00025619 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00029686 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00018294 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003498 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,850.50 or 1.00104681 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,575,884,817.97076 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03622745 USD and is down -5.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $57,352,530.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

