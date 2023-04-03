Thrive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,687 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 26,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $41.93 on Monday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.77. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

