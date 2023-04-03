Thrive Wealth Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Thrive Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,577 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.3% of Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,153,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 88,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,692,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.45. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $37.20.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

